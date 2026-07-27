Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $16,543,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $371.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average is $361.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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