Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690,002 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $27,704,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 579.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.83 per share, with a total value of $97,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 72,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,050.97. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $149,820.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,778.77. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 361.92% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $891.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Match Group's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Match Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Match Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.64.

View Our Latest Report on MTCH

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. is a global provider of online dating products and services. Its portfolio includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, and OurTime, among other brands. These services help people meet and build relationships through mobile apps and websites, with features and subscription options that vary by brand and market. The company serves users in countries around the world. Its brands are designed for different audiences and dating preferences, from broad-based platforms to services focused on particular age groups or regions.

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