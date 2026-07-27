Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $373.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $456.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.00 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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