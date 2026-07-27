Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $29.82 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 194.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 717,413 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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