Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $32.04 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 235.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,100 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Intuit were worth $32,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $296.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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