Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $63.01 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 4.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $184.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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