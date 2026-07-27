Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,000 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 263,384 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 78,172 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 713,156 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,197,366 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 639,380 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 412,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,382,975 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $97,059,000 after acquiring an additional 316,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $34.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Dbs Bank cut Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital raised Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon beat Q2 adjusted EPS estimates at $1.30 versus $1.27 expected, helped by record EBITDA margins and stronger cash generation. Verizon earnings report

Verizon beat Q2 adjusted EPS estimates at $1.30 versus $1.27 expected, helped by record EBITDA margins and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS, mobility and broadband service revenue, and free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Reuters guidance article

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS, mobility and broadband service revenue, and free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Verizon posted better-than-expected subscriber momentum, including 184,000 postpaid phone additions and more than 550,000 total mobility and broadband net adds, showing the core business is improving. Verizon press release

Verizon posted better-than-expected subscriber momentum, including 184,000 postpaid phone additions and more than 550,000 total mobility and broadband net adds, showing the core business is improving. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow rose 24.4% and Verizon expanded its full-year buyback target to as much as $4.5 billion, both supportive of shareholder returns. Verizon press release

Free cash flow rose 24.4% and Verizon expanded its full-year buyback target to as much as $4.5 billion, both supportive of shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Verizon also announced a more than $1 billion dark fiber deal with Google for AI data centers, suggesting potential upside from infrastructure demand and additional AI-related contracts. Reuters Google deal article

Verizon also announced a more than $1 billion dark fiber deal with Google for AI data centers, suggesting potential upside from infrastructure demand and additional AI-related contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street expectations and was slightly lower year over year, so top-line pressure is still a concern. Verizon earnings report

Revenue came in below Wall Street expectations and was slightly lower year over year, so top-line pressure is still a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying more call options than normal, which may reflect speculative bullish positioning rather than fundamental news. GuruFocus earnings call highlights

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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