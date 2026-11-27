Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,709 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $35,809,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 52,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 7,022 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $882,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,837,192.50. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $264,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,276.24. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,023. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, President Capital lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $135.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.470-6.680 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, cybersecurity and content delivery services to businesses and other organizations. Its distributed network helps deliver websites, applications and media, while its security products are designed to protect digital services, applications and infrastructure from threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks. The company also offers cloud computing and edge services, enabling customers to run workloads and process data closer to users. Its offerings include application and API security, zero-trust access and cloud infrastructure services.

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