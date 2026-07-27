Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 666,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $26,903,000. CoStar Group comprises 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,539 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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