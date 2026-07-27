Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $17,317,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $259.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.69.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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