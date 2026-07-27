Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Raises Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 77,507 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of BILL worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $5,064,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 187,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 182,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $15,778,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $3,874,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on BILL and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BILL from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.95.

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BILL Trading Up 0.0%

BILL stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,348.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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