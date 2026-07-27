Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 3,410.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up approximately 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of CoreWeave worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $5,372,631.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,110,296.10. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,564,890.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,356,870 shares of company stock worth $1,905,180,027. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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