Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $14.94 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,053,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,778 shares of the company's stock worth $335,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,637 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,239,671 shares of the company's stock worth $161,055,000 after purchasing an additional 899,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,022,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, China Renaissance reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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