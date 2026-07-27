Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $38.76 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,756,000. Sandisk accounts for 2.6% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $591,000.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Argus started coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,436.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,754.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,092.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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