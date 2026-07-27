Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reddit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.48.

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Trending Headlines about Reddit

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $3,116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 373,814 shares in the company, valued at $64,718,417.82. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,012,000. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 169,141 shares of company stock valued at $28,680,845 over the last three months. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $168.75 on Monday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.15. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Reddit had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $663.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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