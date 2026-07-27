Ares Management Corporation $ARES Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 4,113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,116 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 334,973 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Ares Management worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 704,069 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $113,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,033.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,530 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,526 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.93.

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Ares Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $126.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $195.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 251.16%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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