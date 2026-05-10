Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Acquired by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,530 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up 3.0% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ares Management by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Up 2.5%

ARES opened at $126.23 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is currently 251.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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