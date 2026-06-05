Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,200 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 123,611 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.35% of Ares Management worth $186,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,599 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $922,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,004 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $883,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,243,194 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $678,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,693 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $620,616,000 after purchasing an additional 304,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio is 251.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Ares Management from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ares Management from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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