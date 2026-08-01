Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,985 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,990 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $58,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $419.02 per share, with a total value of $90,089.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $682,583.58. The trade was a 15.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Eaton reported adjusted EPS of $3.15, up from $2.95 a year earlier and above the $3.08 consensus. Sales rose 21.4% year over year to approximately $8.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $8.16 billion. GAAP EPS was $2.11 after amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges. Eaton Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Eaton reported adjusted EPS of $3.15, up from $2.95 a year earlier and above the $3.08 consensus. Sales rose 21.4% year over year to approximately $8.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $8.16 billion. GAAP EPS was $2.11 after amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges. Positive Sentiment: Electrical demand and data-center growth remain powerful catalysts. Management cited strong Electrical Americas performance, accelerating orders and backlog, data-center demand, acquisitions and solid Aerospace results. The company also raised its organic-growth outlook, signaling continued momentum in its core businesses. Eaton’s Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Electrical Sales, Outlook Raised

Management cited strong Electrical Americas performance, accelerating orders and backlog, data-center demand, acquisitions and solid Aerospace results. The company also raised its organic-growth outlook, signaling continued momentum in its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Eaton forecast FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, compared with consensus of $13.34. Analysts at Zacks Research subsequently increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, reflecting confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Eaton Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Eaton forecast FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, compared with consensus of $13.34. Analysts at Zacks Research subsequently increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, reflecting confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term expectations are largely priced in. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 centers on $3.51, approximately in line with consensus. Eaton’s valuation is also elevated, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 40, while unusually high put-option activity highlights some investor caution. Eaton Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $453.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 7.3%

NYSE:ETN opened at $415.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $404.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.14. The company has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $311.92 and a 1-year high of $436.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.16 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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