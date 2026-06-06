Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,424 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 338.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $491.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.11. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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