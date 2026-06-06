Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $415.62 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $387.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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