Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,571 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 9.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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