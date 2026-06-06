Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,374 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.56. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.79 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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