Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,040 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $52,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,868 shares of company stock worth $154,661,490. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $177.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $178.48. The company has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here