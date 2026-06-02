Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,183 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $136,843.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,859.12. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock worth $313,589,223. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 7.2%

Arista Networks stock opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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