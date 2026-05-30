Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,700 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $49,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,470,834,000 after acquiring an additional 181,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50-day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $136,843.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,859.12. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,618,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

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