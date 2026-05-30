Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $164,907,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,618,583. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ANET opened at $159.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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