Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 65,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock worth $313,589,223. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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