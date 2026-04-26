Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,043 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $47,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,930 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total value of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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