Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,333 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $136,843.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,378,859.12. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ANET opened at $159.09 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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