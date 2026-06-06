Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the technology company's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

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More Arista Networks News

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $154.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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