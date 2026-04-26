Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,048 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,784 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,848,301.44. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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