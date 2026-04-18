Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,711 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:ANET opened at $164.39 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $165.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $16,934,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,640.87. This represents a 91.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,729 shares of company stock worth $45,399,474. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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