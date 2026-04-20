Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,872 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 65,844 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $24,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,636.88. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 322,729 shares of company stock valued at $45,399,474 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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