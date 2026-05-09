Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,088 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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