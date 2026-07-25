Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,266,047 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,266,047 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $983,432,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after buying an additional 570,712 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.8%

MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.42 and a 200 day moving average of $424.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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