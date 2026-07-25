Aristotle Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 231.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,664,378 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,848,235 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 4.71% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $638,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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