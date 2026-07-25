Aristotle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,723 shares of the software company's stock after selling 117,450 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Adobe worth $527,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TrustBank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $271.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $225.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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