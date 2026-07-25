Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 259,878 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Capital One Financial worth $1,231,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Helix Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 741,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $135,221,000 after acquiring an additional 278,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here