Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $792.36 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529,689 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 458,161 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of American International Group worth $792,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in American International Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AIG opened at $79.09 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American International Group's payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIG

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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