Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,262 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $779,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,509,702,000 after purchasing an additional 303,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,940,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,448,340,000 after purchasing an additional 352,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,281,627,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $289.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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