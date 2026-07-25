Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 44,237 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Synopsys worth $733,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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