Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 109,298 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 3.45% of Teledyne Technologies worth $966,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

More Teledyne Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Article Title

Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Article Title

Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Article Title

Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Other valuation-focused articles are questioning whether TDY is still undervalued after the earnings-driven rally, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s multiple rather than reacting to a new fundamental setback. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

TDY opened at $655.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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