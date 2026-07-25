Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 11,198 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 12,326.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $361,012,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,700,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after buying an additional 553,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,407,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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