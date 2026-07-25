Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 183,168 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242,794 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 183,168 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Lowe's Companies worth $766,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 142.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,033,232 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,046 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,429 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $55,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average is $240.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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