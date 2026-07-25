Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 215,323 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489,816 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 215,323 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Danaher worth $661,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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