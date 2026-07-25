Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 26,534 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,534 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $166,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CCEP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,266,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,051,000 after acquiring an additional 156,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,873,922 shares of the company's stock worth $532,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,094 shares of the company's stock worth $430,360,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $363,294,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,793,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,312,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CCEP opened at $105.11 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here