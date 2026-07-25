Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 39,941 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,429 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 39,941 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,486.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537. Corporate insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The firm had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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