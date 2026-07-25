Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 8,189 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,122,535,000 after buying an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,709,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.2%

ITW stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

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About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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