Arizona State Retirement System Sells 772 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,667 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $10.51 vs. consensus near $6.80 and revenue $2.87B vs. ~$2.39B; net income and operating cash inflows surged, supporting margin expansion and stronger near‑term visibility. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $10.51 vs. consensus near $6.80 and revenue $2.87B vs. ~$2.39B; net income and operating cash inflows surged, supporting margin expansion and stronger near‑term visibility. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and sector mix are driving growth — management highlighted heavy technology/data‑center activity that pushed backlog higher and underpinned revenue growth and demand visibility. Coverage and summaries note the data-center boom as a key tailwind. Data-Center Backlog Article

Backlog and sector mix are driving growth — management highlighted heavy technology/data‑center activity that pushed backlog higher and underpinned revenue growth and demand visibility. Coverage and summaries note the data-center boom as a key tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 (14.3% rise), a signal of confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Dividend Release

Dividend raised — board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 (14.3% rise), a signal of confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIX to “overweight” and set a $2,004 price target, providing further buy‑side support and a sizable upside projection from recent levels. Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIX to “overweight” and set a $2,004 price target, providing further buy‑side support and a sizable upside projection from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and call materials available — full earnings call transcript and slides provide additional detail for investors assessing sustainability of margins and project burn rates. (Earnings call transcript) Earnings Transcript

Earnings coverage and call materials available — full earnings call transcript and slides provide additional detail for investors assessing sustainability of margins and project burn rates. (Earnings call transcript) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — multiple recent senior‑executive sales have been reported, which can fuel short‑term selling pressure and investor caution even as fundamentals improve. Insider Activity

Insider selling — multiple recent senior‑executive sales have been reported, which can fuel short‑term selling pressure and investor caution even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risks — FIX trades at an elevated multiple after the rally (high P/E and recent 52‑week high), leaving the stock exposed to profit‑taking if future quarters don’t sustain the current pace. 52-Week High Coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,786.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,723.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $1,829.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,463.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,162.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 8.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

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